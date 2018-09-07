With the confirmation that some areas of Abuja have been experiencing earth tremors since Thursday, now is the time to learn how to prepare to handle the natural phenomenon.

While the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has assured Abuja residents that there is no likelihood of an earthquake, tremors are still dangerous in any case.





Both earthquakes and earth tremors are caused by seismic movement within the earth — the major difference is the intensity.





According to Collins Dictionary, “tremors are a relatively small or short-lived movement of the earth’s surface caused by the same forces that produce earthquakes.”





WHAT TO DO DURING AN EARTHQUAKE OR TREMOR

The following tips, sourced from various websites are very important to protect yourself and your family during tremors.