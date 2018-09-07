With the confirmation that some areas of Abuja have been experiencing earth tremors since Thursday, now is the time to learn how to prepare to handle the natural phenomenon.
While the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has assured Abuja residents that there is no likelihood of an earthquake, tremors are still dangerous in any case.
Both earthquakes and earth tremors are caused by seismic movement within the earth — the major difference is the intensity.
According to Collins Dictionary, “tremors are a relatively small or short-lived movement of the earth’s surface caused by the same forces that produce earthquakes.”
WHAT TO DO DURING AN EARTHQUAKE OR TREMOR
The following tips, sourced from various websites are very important to protect yourself and your family during tremors.
- If you are inside your house when you feel the ground shake, drop down to the floor.
- Take cover under a heavy piece of furniture or seek cover against an interior wall and protect your head and neck with your arms.
- Avoid danger spots near windows, hanging objects, mirrors, or tall furniture. Hold the position until the ground stops shaking and it is safe to move.
- If you are outside, get into the open, away from buildings, power lines and trees.
- Be alert for falling rock and other debris that could be loosened by the earthquake.
- If you are outdoors, move to an open area away from falling hazards such as trees, power lines, and buildings.
- Drop to the ground and cover your head and neck.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.