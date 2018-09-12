The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, urged the people not to leave a man with quality education who is well-tested to vote for “a dullard as governor”.He said the All Progressives Congress is “ordained to deliver the state from under-development.”The governor spoke during a rally in Ikire to mobilise support for the APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.Ikire is the home town of the APC running mate, Benedict Alabi. It is the headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area.Oyetola thanked the huge crowd for their patience and promised to provide quality leadership if elected in the September 22 election.Aregbesola said, “Oyetola attended good schools from elementary to the university. He has proved himself to be a role model to the youths.“He is hardworking, experienced and competent. He is a candidate to trust. You must not allow someone that students cannot be proud of, who the students cannot aspire to be like educationally to rule the state.“Academically and professionally, Oyetola has made his mark. So, Osun cannot afford to have a dullard or a desperado as governor.”The governor added that the people should not allow “desperate political parties” to reverse the tempo of development of the state.