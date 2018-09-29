The parents of Leah Sharibu, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of their daughter before the October dateline given by the Boko Haram sect.





The insurgents had threatened to eliminate Leah, should the government failed to meet their demands before October.





But the mother at a press conference on Saturday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, appealed to President Buhari to do all within his power to stop the terrorists from carrying out their threat and as well ensure the safe and speedy release of her daughter.





Speaking amidst profuse tears, Mrs. Sharibu thanked all those who have been standing with the family in prayers, moral and motivational support not to relent until her daughter is returned.





“Since February that my daughter alongside her schoolmates were abducted, it has been heartbroken for me as a mother, especially after her colleagues were released and she was held back.





“I’m appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to apply all efforts used in ensuring the release of her colleagues; same should be used to free her as well, because there should be no reason, whatsoever, why her matter should be different.”





In the same vein, Leah’s father said since the abduction of their daughter the family has never being the same.





Speaking to journalists via a phone call that was put on speaker after his wife’s address, Nathan, also reechoed his wife’s plea for their daughter’s release.





He further explained that since the incident happened, there has been no threat to the family whatsoever, except the frequent enquiries from individuals, groups/bodies nationally and internationally.





Also speaking, Convener of the press conference, The Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, who is the founder of the Citizens Monitoring Group (CMG), which works with Muslims and Christians in Nigeria, also appealed to the Federal Government to the work towards the immediate release of Leah.