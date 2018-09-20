He said the PDP as the only hope Nigerians have should bring out a popular candidate that can chase Buhari out of office because “Nigerians are tired of the antics of Buhari as a person and APC as a Jihadist party.”
Speaking to newsmen on phone yesterday, Udeh stated that his appeal to PDP was stemmed from the fact that he saw in a vision that Buhari’s refusal to give assent to the electoral sequence was a proof that he actually wants to manipulate and rig the election.
“So, I am therefore calling on the national assembly to either override him and adopt the electoral sequence as a working document or get him impeached now before he will manipulate the election and rig himself into power again.”
