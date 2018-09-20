The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministry Inc. Nnewi, Anambra state, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has made a passionate appeal to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to allow the All Progressives Congress, APC, to manipulate them by bringing out an unpopular candidate that will lose the presidential election to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.He said the PDP as the only hope Nigerians have should bring out a popular candidate that can chase Buhari out of office because “Nigerians are tired of the antics of Buhari as a person and APC as a Jihadist party.”Speaking to newsmen on phone yesterday, Udeh stated that his appeal to PDP was stemmed from the fact that he saw in a vision that Buhari’s refusal to give assent to the electoral sequence was a proof that he actually wants to manipulate and rig the election.“So, I am therefore calling on the national assembly to either override him and adopt the electoral sequence as a working document or get him impeached now before he will manipulate the election and rig himself into power again.”