Chairman, Daar Communications, Dr Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Bala Mohammed and Ambassador Bello Mohammed have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, challenging the constitutionality of Executive Order No 6 of 2018.The plaintiffs, in the suit, are asking the court to declare that the Presidential Order 6 issued by the President, which stigmatizes them (plaintiffs) as corrupt and label their assets as proceeds of corruption liable for forfeiture is unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever, having regard to the fact that the said order constitutes an attempt by the president to exercise to the detriment of the plaintiffs judicial and legislative powers not vested in him by the constitution.They are further praying the court for an order nullifying the Presidential Executive Order no 6 of 2018 on the ground that it constitutes a negation of the presumption of innocence of the plaintiffs until proven guilty by due process of law, as guaranteed by the constitution.*An order nullifying the Presidential Executive Order no 6 of 2018 on the ground that the scandalizes the plaintiffs by stigmatizing them as corrupt and labeling their assets as proceeds of corruption liable to forfeiture.*An order nullifying the Presidential Executive Order no 6 of 2018, on the ground that it constitutes a violation of the rule against self-help in that the president purports to take action detrimental to the plaintiffs in respect of assets subject to pending litigation between the Government and the plaintiffs an in effect to deem the plaintiffs guilty of whatsoever offences charged against them.