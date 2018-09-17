The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the return of Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, shows that the issues which led to his exit in 2014 have been resolved.





In the past weeks, prominent members of the national assembly, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, have defected to the PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Dogara, however, is yet to announce his defection, but he has been presented a PDP nomination form by his constituents to re-contest in 2019.





In a statement on Sunday, Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, said: “Dogara’s move is reflective of the wishes and aspiration of his larger constituency and in tandem with the determination of Nigerians across board to rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to vote out the incompetent, divisive and corrupt APC administration, which has caused untold harm to our nation in the last three years.”





He said the speaker has conducted the affairs of the house of representatives with the highest level of commitment.





“Furthermore, the return of Dogara and other leaders who had earlier left our fold is a clear testament that the issues that led to their exit in the first place have all been addressed under the repositioned and rebranded PDP,” the PDP spokesman said.