Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Thursday.





Accompanied by some of his supporters, Dogara announced that he had pulled out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





“I have decided to come back,” Dogara told the jubilant crowd.





He also submitted the 2019 expression of interest and nomination forms which some of his constituents present to him last week.





Speaking after submitting the forms, the speaker said there are a lot of people in the APC who are mostly after their own interests.





He alleged that the APC in Bauchi state has not delivered on any of its promises to the people.





“To begin with, I was a founding member of this party that is what a lot of people do not know, I worked with Colonel Yohanna Madaki of late – of blessed memory. Anybody who doubts that I have the raw planning sheets,” Dogara said.





“Due to certain developments, I had to leave the party for another party. I believed that I was teaming together with people to heal the people of Nigeria but I don’t want to be a prophet of lamentation. I’m not known to be lamenting to much.





“Everybody knows where we are in Bauchi state. It will take only someone who has lost his conscience to still support the order that is in the state. We went round the state campaigning for the APC and I tell you that we have not fulfilled a single promise.





“Nationally we all know what is happening, I will speak to that maybe on another occasion. But I must tell you that I am still shocked. When I recover, I will now tell my story devoid of sentiments in a way people will easily understand why I have taken this decision, that is being with the PDP today and I will certainly do that.





“In the APC, there are wonderful people but equally there are people who I will call ravenous. We have a lot of bouncers, you know bouncers in the party. For me I was in the situation where I will I had serious questions. I will tell you that I’d rather be hated for who I am than be loved for who I’m not. So, I have decided to come back.”





Dogara and Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi, fell out shortly after he emerged as the nation’s number four citizen.