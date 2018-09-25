All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi has described the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara as an ingrate having ‘used the party as a ladder to achieve greatness and later dumped it’.The party, through its legal adviser, Barr. Rabiu Abubakar, made the allegation yesterday, while responding to questions from journalists. He cited that the speaker quit the party for failing to secure an automatic return ticket to the National Assembly in 2019 under its platform.According to Abubakar, “On Thursday 20th September 2018, we witnessed the formal defection of Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara from the All Progressives Congress to People’s Democratic Party on the pretext that our party has failed to fulfill a single promise it made to the people of Bauchi state and Nigerians.“This is not the first in his political history that the speaker would use a party to win election and dump it later. Remember that Mr. Dogara defected from the PDP to APC when he was denied an automatic ticket in PDP to return to House of Representatives for a third term.“The same episode is now repeating itself with an erroneous thought that we might have forgotten the last experience. Coincidentally, while trying to justify his 2014 defection to APC just as he is now doing, he accused PDP of failure and injustice among other reasons, what an irony!He added that contrary to Dogara’s claims, the APC led administration in the country has done well in areas of security, agriculture, economy, eradication of corruption, entrepreneurship development and infrastructure in the last four years.