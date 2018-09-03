Deschamps became just the third man to win the World Cup as a player and coach with victory over Dalic’s Croatia in July’s final in Russia.
Zidane was a team-mate of Deschamps when France first won the World Cup in 1998 and is nominated after guiding Real Madrid to a third Champions League in his two-and-a-half year reign at the Bernabeu before stepping down in June.
