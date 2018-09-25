Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed what he told the Osun governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, when they met on Monday.





According to Saraki, he assured the lawmaker that the party remains undeterred and determined, to ensure he becomes the next Governor of the state.





“I visited the Governorship candidate of our party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in Ede today to commend him and his supporters for their resilience and to let him know that we remain undeterred and determined to ensure that he becomes the next Governor of Osun State. #OsunDecides2018,” the Senate President tweeted via his verified account.

Saraki’s visit to Adeleke, comes after he met with Senator Iyiola Omisore, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), ahead of this week’s rerun.