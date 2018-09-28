Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned the conduct of the Osun State governorship rerun election, describing it as a ‘show of shame.’Fayose, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, rejected the results of the supplementary poll in which the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner.Oyetola polled 255,505 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate, Ademola Adeleke, polled 255,023 votes.The outgoing Ekiti governor said, “With the show of shame that happened in last Saturday’s Osun state governorship election and the Thursday rerun, in particular, there is no other conclusion to draw than that democracy is now dead in our beloved country.”“We are in critical times. The Osun supplementary election was just a repeat of what happened in Ekiti State on July 14th. And it is unfortunate that, again, the will of the people has been perverted.“It was obvious even to the blind that the Osun election, as was the case with Ekiti, was a contest between the Peoples Democratic Party and the security agencies supervised by a compromised Independent National Electoral Commission.”Fayose urged the judiciary to stand up for democracy for the survival of the country.“Therefore, we want to believe that conscionable Nigerians and the survival of this country as a whole are at the mercy of God and of the judiciary. And if the judiciary fails to rise up to the occasion, Nigerians will be among men the most miserable”The Ekiti governor commended Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for having fought a good fight.“You did not lose but your mandate has only been stolen,” he said.