Popular singer, Davido, has left the mandatory three-week National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) orientation exercise and flown to Boston, USA for his tour.

The ‘FIA’ crooner had caused a stir at the Lagos State NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, when he showed up for registration.





On Thursday, the artiste returned to the camp for the swearing-in ceremony.





However, in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, he announced the commencement of his US tour.





“Boston US! House of Blues tonite!! Sold out! Let’s get litty! Made in America festival!” he wrote.