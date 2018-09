Popular singer, Davido, has left the mandatory three-week National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) orientation exercise and flown to Boston, USA for his tour.

The ‘FIA’ crooner had caused a stir at the Lagos State NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, when he showed up for registration.





On Thursday, the artiste returned to the camp for the swearing-in ceremony.





However, in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, he announced the commencement of his US tour.