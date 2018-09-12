Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential hopeful, Senator David Mark, has appointed Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure as Director General (DG) of his campaign organization.





Kure was the first lady of Niger State between 1999 and 2007 before her election as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2007 and 2015.





She represented Niger South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Senator Kure was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment and National Planning respectively when Senator Mark held sway as the President of the 6th and 7th Senate.





In a statement made available to newsmen by Paul Mumeh, his Media Assistant, Senator Mark also appointed Abuja based legal practitioner, Barrister Abba Ejembi as the Spokesperson for his Campaign Organization.





Ejembi is a seasoned lawyer and public commentator.









The statement says, “Both appointments take immediate effect”.