Governor of Gombe State and a presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo, has promised to use his wealth of experience in financial management and human capacity development to rescue Nigeria from incompetent leadership if elected as president in 2019.Dankwambo who spoke in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, weekend, when he consulted with stakeholders of his party on his presidential aspiration, commended the party leadership for the role it played in properly repositioning the party to return to power to rescue the country from incompetent leadership, foisted on Nigerians by All Progressives Congress, APC.He recalled that his leadership as the then Accountant-General of the Federation, AGF, during the PDP government, introduced innovations into the system, including the Treasury Single Account, TSA, as well as GSM that brought a lot of gains to the country.The presidential hopeful, therefore, urged Nigerians to pray to God for the wisdom to elect into office a competent and capable president on the platform of PDP in 2019, stressing that poor leadership in the country today demands that the APC must be changed.In their separate responses, political elders and leaders representing the three senatorial districts of Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene, Idongesit Nkanga, Chief Nduese Essien and Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien respectively, described his presidential ambition as a welcome development given his track records as Accountant-General of the Federation and Governor of Gombe State.