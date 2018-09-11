Following his call for the declaration of state of emergency in Plateau, Taraba, Benue and Zamfara States, Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has come under fire with the Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), warning him to control his sense of speech.

The organisation said that by calling for emergency rule in the states over “continuing killings”, the minister was up to mischief.





“Dalung cannot deceive anybody anymore. He has continued to lick his wounds from the terrible defeat he suffered in the hands of Gov. Lalong during the 2014 Plateau state All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship primaries and feels he should never be allowed to govern the state in peace”, MBCG said.





President of MBCG and civil rights activist, Prince Raymond Enero, in a statement Monday night, accused Dalung of “painting a non-existent, gloomy picture of violence and killings in the region”.





He said, “The minister, no doubt, sounded hollow by these submissions. It marketed him, as a lawyer and high profile government official, but very deficient in the requirements of the law on extent or magnitude of violence and killings to compel the Presidency to declare a state of emergency anywhere.





“What MBCG can infer from Dalung’s shameful outing and outburst are veiled continuation of his personal political bickering with Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong. It has pushed him to seek to oust him from office through the backdoor with the instrumentality of state of emergency.





“We are aware of Minister Dalung’s clandestine instigations of youths to take to arms in order to create chaos, anarchy, violence and killings in the state by his strong promotion of the “indigene/settler” syndrome in Plateau.





“The latest pockets of killings on the Plateau are attributable to the designs of the likes of Dalung in cohort with other dark minds to discredit and ridicule the APC administration of Gov. Lalong in the state as well as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari on security.





“Unfortunately, these antics by Dalung have failed to create the needed confusion, since they have not dimmed Lalong’s eagle eyes, as massively affirmed by the people. They have seen and felt the impacts his policies and actions in terminating the reign of terror he inherited in the state, which became synonymous with the name of Plateau.





“We have no option now than to warn Mr. Solomon Dalung to restrict his gaffes to the Ministry of Youth and Sports development, for the days he has left in that office, where he has buried the prospects of sports and youth development of Nigeria.





“He should desist from venturing into specialized fields, such as security, which is the strangest of all to him with such unguided and reckless statements.”