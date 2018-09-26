An Osogbo High Court has ordered the police to release a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Fatai Oyedele Diekola and two others from detention.The order was given by Justice A.O Ayoola on Wednesday following an application filed on behalf of Diekola; Sikiru Lawal and Segun Adekilekun.A certified true copy of the order was made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Wednesday by a former Commissioner of Information, Mr Sunday Akere, who is Diekola’s friend.