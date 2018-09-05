A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Tuesday, challenged anyone with evidence of corruption against him to come forward.The former Vice President reiterated that allegations of corruption against him were false and a figment of imagination of his political enemies, saying up till now nobody has been able to come forward with any evidence linking him to any corrupt practice.He said: “If you have any evidence of corruption against Atiku, please come forward. But nobody has been able to come forward.” Atiku said this while addressing prospective delegates of the party in the State for the forthcoming national convention in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.He said: “I have come to appeal to you to support me in our party’s convention. I have the programme that will best develop this country. I wish to appeal for your individual and collective support.” He described Governor Ayodele Fayose as “brutally frank…I like the way you do things. You’re brutally frank. You say your mind, it’s a very very rare quality.So, I commend you for who you are. We will stand by you and the party in Ekiti until you retrieve your stolen mandate.” In his remarks, Governor Fayose urged the PDP to unite in order to wrest power from President Muhammadu Buhari. He said: “The task before the PDP at this time is not about who has been in the party before and who is just joining. It is about rescuing Nigeria and its people from the calamity of the Buhari government.”