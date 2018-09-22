A car struggling to navigate its way out of multiple vehicles accident scene has crushed a white man to death near Danco Filling Station corridor of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.The multiple accidents which occurred almost in quick succession around 2:20pm, also left the whiteman’s Personal Assistant with injuries.The vehicles involved include Toyota hummer bus on the fleet of Iyare motors and marked AUC 258 XA, Kia(car) with registration number KSF 725 AX, blue Toyota SUV with number plate LND 345 CV and another.It was learnt that a vehicle hits the White man’s Jeep from the rear while returning from Akure, Ondo State, and he along with his PA, had stopped to check the extent of dent on the Sport Utility Vehicle(SUV) but while trying to enter the SUV again to continue his journey, the Kia car slammed him against a another vehicle.