Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, bemoaned the rising cases of cancer in Nigeria.He also expressed readiness to partner the Dickson Foundation on cancer advocacy and conduct research on the increase of the terminal disease in the country, especially in the Niger Delta.Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,Abubakar, in an interview shortly after paying a condolence visit to Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson at his country home in Toru Orua, Sagbma Local Government Area of the state, said that the foundation when fully launched would in no small measure help cancer patients since early detection is critical to its treatment.The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant said: “The cancer centre is an extremely commendable initiative. I assure the governor that I will also join him in this cancer centre development because at the same time that he lost his mother, I also lost my sister in-law to cancer.”