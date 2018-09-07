Seven persons have been confirmed dead as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen struck in some villages in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.While five of the victims were killed at Razat mining site in Gana-Ropp village, two others died during an attack in Nding Suisut community on Thursday by the gunmen.But the Christian Association of Nigeria has condemned the killings with a call on the residents of Barkin Ladi to be very vigilant while security agencies embark on a manhunt for the perpetrators.The chairman of CAN (Northern zone), Rev Yakubu Pam, in a statement on Thursday, said the gunmen escaped from the scene of the attacks after killing their victims at the tin mining site.He expressed regrets that the way and manner the local miners were shot dead at the tin mining site of Razat Community of Kwock, Ropp District, was an indication that some people were plotting to return Plateau State back to its dark days of the past.“Let me tell you that there is no resting place for the wicked; these evil men would definitely be caught by the law enforcement personnel very soon,” Pam stressed.He added that the killers of Gyang, Jillim, Lamba, David and a woman named Rebecca at the tin mining site of Razat must be brought to justice to serve as deterrence to other merchants of death planning such heinous crimes.The Spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the killings, saying investigations were on to apprehend the perpetrators.According to him, anybody with useful information about the killings should not hesitate to pass same to the police for immediate action.He said, “On 4/9/2018 being Tuesday at about 1230hrs, information received from Da Gyang Pam, the Mai-Angwa of Gana-Ropp, a village in Barkin Ladi, indicated that on the same day at about 1215hrs, there were sporadic gunshots at the mining site in the Bush around Gana-Ropp.“After the receipt of the information, a police team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Barkin Ladi Division was dispatched to the scene of the crime. On arrival, the DPO discovered that five persons were shot by unknown gunmen who fled the scene before the arrival of security men.“They were all rushed to the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi LGA but were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The corpses were later released to the family members of the victims for burial. Investigation in the crime is ongoing.”Tyopev also gave an insight on the killings on Thursday and confirmed the death of two out of the four persons shot by the assassins.He said, “On 06/09/2018 at about 0630hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos, received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen shot some people in Nding Suisut Village of Barkin Ladi LGA.“Armed Police personnel were immediately dispatched to the area. On arrival at the scene of the crime, four persons were seen with gunshot wounds. They were then recovered to the General Hospital, Barkin Ladi, where the doctor on duty confirmed two out of the four victims dead. The two others are on admission in the same hospital and in a stable condition.“The family members of those who lost their lives declined autopsy and the corpses were released to them for burial. Investigation in the killings is in progress.”