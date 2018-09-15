The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Prosecutions, Obonlo-Obla, to resign with immediate effect.





This call came following the resignation of Minister of Finance, Kami Adeosun over her NYSC certificate forgery scandal.





CACOL had earlier called on the Minister to resign her appointment.





The Centre said that Obla’s position was even less acceptable given the fact that it pertained to the forgery of a school certificate result.





The Executive Chairman of CACOL, Comrade Debo Adeniran made the call in a statement yesterday.





The statement added, “We could as well say that Adeosun has completed her course, only that she didn’t do the mandatory one year service.









“But for Obno-Obola, that is even worse, that means that he doesn’t have the technical capability to carry out the duties he is carrying on.





“So, he should be made to resign,” he said