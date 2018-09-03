Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has described as “nonsense”, the alleged plot of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, to frustrate President Muhammadu Buhari.

The executive and legislature are not having a smooth relationship at the moment, with some of the president’s supporters accusing the leadership of the national assembly of refusing to convene plenary so as to slow down the progress of the current administration.





Addressing his supporters at his residence in GRA, Okene, Kogi, Bello said the president would win his reelection and put an end to “the nonsense that Saraki and Dogara are doing”.





The governor, who spoke in his native Ebira dialect, also appealed that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be voted for in the coming elections.





“Tijani Damisa, our brother in house of representatives, is among the people looking out for President Muhammadu Buhari… That is why the nonsense that Saraki and Dogara are doing is not successful. I urge you all to vote for him and his colleagues,” Bello said.





“God willing, Buhari will return in 2019. All the people bearing APC ticket in Kogi, not just Ebira, will win by God’s grace.





“He is the one who will give us and Buhari power. Not the one that Saraki and Dogara are making it difficult for him in his first term. In the second term, he will do it smoothly… When it is my own time, we will win it very well. We won’t just win it, we will superintend over the next one.





“But in this era, please, everyone should be patient. Please, don’t ridicule me before the president, because, I know my status there.”





Bello said he is the first person Buhari reaches out to when he has a personal issue to discuss, boasting that he has a father-to-son relationship with the president.





According to him, when the president needs to talk to a governor, “if he does not call me, he cannot call another person”.





“When it is time for a personal and sensitive matter to be discussed between father and son, I am the first person he (Buhari) reaches out to,” he said.





Bello asked the people to vote only candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He, however, warned them not to desist from brewing trouble with the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“Please, tell one another that all of Kogi, all of Ebira, are for APC. Anyone that is in the camp of the other, just use it to eat. When it is election time, everyone is APC,” he said.





“If you do not do so and do something else, you are one dividing Ebira. You are the one saying Ebira should not move forward, you are the one saying kidnapping of people in the past, in the time of PDP, should continue. You are the one calling for the return of that time.





“You are the one saying we should put an end to all the good work we are doing. You are the one saying you are not happy with the water projects we are doing. You are the one saying the hospitals we are building, should be on hold.





“Don’t deviate from the plan because if you do, you are saying our suffering is not enough. I am not saying if you see someone from PDP, you should stone him or mock them in songs.”





Watch video below: