Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘is utterly shameless and that no man is God and their time will soon be over.”Fani-Kayode reacting to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC’s, call for the placing of the Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose on the watch list of the Nigeria Customs Service, said “I have never seen such pettiness in my entire life. As a sitting Governor, Ayo Fayose has full immunity and can travel to any country that he pleases until his tenure lapses.“The Buhari administration is utterly shameless. No man is God and their time will soon be over.”I have never seen such pettiness in my entire life. As a sitting Governor, Ayo Fayose has full immunity and can travel to any country that he pleases until his tenure lapses. The Buhari administration is utterly shameless. No man is God and their time will soon be over. pic.twitter.com/xvHC2KwStx— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 16, 2018The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday has extended its dragnet across the security agencies to ensure that outgoing Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose, does not escape before the handover date in October 16, 2018.The EFCC, had asked the is the Nigeria Customs Service to be on the lookout for Fayose, in case he attempts to leave the country.The notice was contained in a memorandum to the Comptroller General of the NCS, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, by the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.The memorandum entitled: “Request for watch-listing of persons, case of conspiracy, abuse of office, official corruption, theft and money laundering,” was dated September 12, 2018.In the said memo which also gave Fayose’s international passport number as A05804492, Magu said, “The under listed suspect is under investigation in connection with the above-mentioned offences and there is reasonable suspicion suggesting that he may likely leave the country either through the land borders, Airports or Seaports in order to evade investigation. Hence, you are kindly requested to watch-list and arrest him.”Acting on the memo, Ali, in return, wrote to his top lieutenants, on the need to be on the lookout for Fayose.The internal memo, dated September 14, 2018, was copied to All Zonal Commander; Customs Area Controllers; Comptrollers FOU A, B, C and D; Comptrollers EMC and WMC; Comptroller CIU; and National Coordinator Headquarters Strike Force.In the memo, signed by the Assistant Comptroller-General (E I & I), B.A. Amajam, on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller General of the Unit, said: “Forwarded herewith is a letter from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission referenced CR 3000/EFCC/ABJ/EG/TA/VOL.59/010 dated 12th September 2018.“Consequently, you are requested to monitor the suspect and report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through the contact details if sighted.“Above is for your information and compliance, please.”Fayose, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had last week written to the EFCC that he would report a day after handing over power to the Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the governorship election in the state.He is expected to handover on November 15, 2018 and promised to report to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on November 16, 2018.But there had been insinuations that Fayose would leave the country before then owing to alleged corruption, which he alluded to in his letter to the EFCC.Bit Fayose had already written to Magu informing him of his readiness to voluntarily turn in himself on October 16, prompting the agency to direct him to come on Thursday, September 20th.Also in his reaction to the EFCC call the Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said putting his name on a watch list was political.His words: ‘EFCC, when a woman is being brought to you as a wife, you don’t have to peep through the window to see her. As I said in my letter, Insha Allah, I will be in your office on October 16, a day after the expiration of my tenure.‘EFCC putting my name on watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I’m not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God.‘They should expect me on October 16, 2018.‘I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation.’