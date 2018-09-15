Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Media aide has said that the president will continue to exercise his constitutional rights to hire and fire.Recall that the President on Thursday approved the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and on Friday Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the Finance Minister tendered her resignation letter.Onochie in an article on her Facebook page titled ‘President Buhari will continue to exercise his constitutional rights to hire and fire’ said that ‘small minded people who think only in geography and religion will always find fault in everything President Buhari does. And everything he does, he does within the boundaries of the law’She further said that the Niger Delta was underdeveloped under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and that only the people whose lives improved were his friends from every tribe in this nation.In defending the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) she said that ‘the practice is that when a top public officer is dismissed, sacked or resigns, he or she is instructed to hand over to the highest ranking civil servant who assumes the office in an acting capacity until a substantive appointment is made.The top man when Mr Lawal Daura lost his appointment at the DSS, was Mr. Matthew Seiyeifa. I am not aware that he was sacked. He wasn’t. He’s still In employment. In fact, he’s due for retirement in a few weeks.When the former SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal was relieved of his Duty, Lovely Dr. Habiba Lawal, the most senior Permanent Secretary, took charge in an acting capacity.She returned to her original duty post, when Mr. Boss Mustapha, the current SGF was appointed. And she’s still there. And there are other examples.There was no single protest that Dr. Mrs. Lawal was not confirmed as the SGF. Maybe these people having a fit over this DSS appointment should ask themselves why they did not protest then.Read here statement belowThe truth is that small minded people who think only in Geography and Religion will always find fault in everything Pres. Buhari does. And everything he does, he does within the boundaries of the law.The practice is that when a top public officer is dismissed, sacked or resigns, he or she is instructed to hand over to the highest ranking CIVIL SERVANT who assumes the office in an acting capacity UNTIL a substantive appointment is made.The top man when Mr Lawal Daura lost his appointment at the DSS, was Mr. Matthew Seiyeifa. I am not aware that he was sacked. He wasn’t. He’s still In employment. In fact, he’s due for retirement in a few weeks.When the former SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal was relieved of his Duty, Lovely Dr. Habiba Lawal, the most senior Permanent Secretary, took charge in an acting capacity.She returned to her original duty post, when Mr. Boss Mustapha, the current SGF was appointed. And she’s still there. And there are other examples.There was no single protest that Dr. Mrs. Lawal was not confirmed as the SGF. Maybe these people having a fit over this DSS appointment should ask themselves why they did not protest then.This pettiness of turning a selective blind eye to procedures and capacity and at the same time, embracing tribal/religious sentiments and ineffectual buffoonery, is what destroyed our nation.All of us are witnesses of how the Niger Delta was underdeveloped under Pres. Jonathan, a son of the Niger Delta while President of this country. The only people whose lives improved were his friends from every tribe in this nation.When do we learn that it’s a battle between the haves and have-nots in our nation? That it’s not between North and South. The greedy thieves in the north are in alliance with the greedy thieves in the south. And they are all livid with rage that the recovered Abacha loot, is going to struggling traders and not them!But why do we love the man, Buhari? Pres. Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari has the political will to override the ingrained primordial needs of the willfully deaf, the willfully blind and the willfully dumb.President Buhari will continue to exercise his constitutional rights to hire and fire. The best part of why we love him is that he never gives in to intimidation and blackmail.Let the uninformed be informed that we have rules, regulations, policies and procedures. Let’s all grow above this antediluvian state of being. It expired 200 years ago.’