President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to eight bills passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to him for assent.This is coming as Buhari gave reasons for his refusal to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018.A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, listed Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018; National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2018; and The Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2017, as the affected Bills.Others also affected included The Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship (Establishment) Bill, 2018; The Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2018; National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill, 2018; National Research and Innovation Council (Establishment) Bill, 2017; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017,Enang said that the refusal of President Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 stemmed from “some drafting issues that remain unaddressed following the prior revisions to the Bill.’’He said, “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has by communication dated August 30, 2018, to the Senate and the House of Representatives declined Assent to the Electoral (Amendment) Bill, 2018.“I pray for leave, that in view of public interest, the fact of the National Assembly vacation, the imperative to avoid speculation and misinformation, that I give just a few of the rationale by Mr. President.‘’Mr. President is declining assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill due to some drafting issues that remain unaddressed following the prior revisions to the Bill.“Mr. President invites the Senate and House of Representatives to address these issues as quickly as possible so that he may grant President Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill.“A few of the outstanding issues are: ‘’There is a cross referencing error in the proposed amendment to Section 18 of the Bill. The appropriate amendment is to substitute the existing sub-section (2) with the proposed subsection (1A), while the proposed sub-section (1B) is the new sub-section (2A)’’‘’The proposed amendment to include a new Section 87 (14) which stipulates a specific period within which political party primaries are required to be held has the unintended consequence of leaving INEC with only 9 days to collate and compile lists of candidates and political parties as well manage the primaries of 91 political parties for the various elections.“This is because the Electoral Amendment Bill does not amend sections 31, 34 and 85 which stipulates times for the submission of lists of candidates, publication of lists of candidates and notice of convention, congresses for nominating candidates for elections.’’For clarity, may I provide some details of the provisions referenced.Clause 87 (14) states ‘’The dates for the primaries shall not be earlier than 120 days and not later than 90 days before the date of elections to the offices.“The Electoral Act 2010 referred to herein states; in Section 31:Section 31: ‘’That every Political Party shall not later than 60 days before the date appointed for a general election submit to the Commission the list of candidates the party proposes to sponsor at the elections.“Section 34: ‘’That the Commission shall at least 30 days before the day of the election publish a statement of the full names and addresses of all candidates standing nominated.Section 85 (1) “That a Political Party shall give the Commission at least Twenty-one days’ notice of any convention, congress etc., for electing members of its executive committees or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices.’’“For the avoidance of doubt, neither the Constitution nor any written law allows a President or a Governor to whom a Bill is forwarded by the Legislature to edit, correct, amend or in any manner alter the provisions of any such Bill to reflect appropriate intent before Assenting to same. He is to ASSENT in the manner it is or to withhold ASSENT.”The Presidential aide noted that on the other affected Bills transmitted to the President for assent, Buhari has communicated his action to the National Assembly.