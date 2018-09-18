President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned and described as heinous and despicable, the killing of Saifura Khorsa, an aid worker, by Boko Haram insurgents.





Khorsa, who worked for the Red Cross, was kidnapped about six months ago at the Rann camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno.





Buhari also expressed concern over the threat of the group to harm others, including Leah Sharibu, the lone Dapchi school girl, still in custody.





We had earlier reported how the sect threatened to kill those in its custody over what it described as slow response from government





In a statement issued on his behalf by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Buhari pledged his commitment to rescuing all captives.





“The government of Nigeria strongly condemns this reprehensible and inhuman act. No religion permits the killing of the innocent,” he said.





“Saifura worked for the Red Cross, a humanitarian organisation tirelessly working to bring succor to all the victims of violence irrespective of the sides of the conflict.’’





The president, therefore, appealed to Nigeria’s international partners and everyone with an influence on the sect to prevail on it “to stop these acts of extreme barbarism.”