President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday declared that he is not afraid of the 2019 election being free and fair election.





Speaking during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in China, Buhari insisted that he was not afraid of all contestants having a level playing field in next year’s election.





Buhari is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.





“I have no fear about free and fair election, because that’s what brought me here,” he said in a video shared on the presidency’s Twitter handle.





He also spoke on how he became President after trying four times.





“I know what I went through,” adding that, “I tried four times… and the fourth time technology came and helped us and people’s vote counted”.