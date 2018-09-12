President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms purchased for him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN).





Buhari submitted the forms at the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.





The President, who received the forms on Tuesday from the group, had said the APC was ready for the 2019 general elections.





“We now have a party of strong and patriotic individuals who are ready, willing and able to continue on this journey of building a strong, secure, self-sufficient and corruption free Nigeria,” he had said.





Details later…