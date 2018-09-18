Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently overseeing a divided Nigeria.





Saraki, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said this in Abeokuta , Ogun State on Monday.





He was in the state to meet with PDP delegates ahead of the next month presidential primary.





The former Governor was accompanied by a leader of R-APC Kawu Baraje, ex-governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, Director-General of his campaign organization, Muhammad Wakil and a Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.





Saraki said Nigeria no longer need a sectional leader like President Buhari.





“Today in Nigeria, we are here at the crossroads. The country is divided and to unite the country, we need someone who will make everybody feel a sense of belonging.





“Today, there is no sense belonging in some parts of the country.





“We need a president that rules and represents Nigeria. We want a president where everybody will say they belong here. Where there is no unity, there can never be progress.





“After unity, we can talk about development and progress.





“A lot of our people are suffering because you cannot give what you don’t have. We need a visionary leader. It is time for us in Nigeria to have a visionary leader. We need a man that has the ability and that can perform.





“Today, there is a new order over the world; we have seen it in Asia, America, and Europe. We are seeing people bringing in new, dynamic and energetic presidents and more importantly, digital presidents.





“When we talk about insecurity, it takes a courageous leader to say this is right and this is wrong, this is fair and this is unfair.





“It is time we have a leader that will stand for justice, to do things the way it needs to be done. We should stop saying presidents can only come from one part of the country.





“We should start asking who is more capable, who is ready to carry the people along?” Saraki added.