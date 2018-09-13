Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being undemocratic despite coming to power in 2015 through a democratic process.





Atiku stated this on Thursday when he visited Kogi State delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





The presidential aspirant noted that Nigerians are presently suffering under the All Progressive Congress-led Federal Government.









He debunked the insinuation that he currently holds grudge against his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.





“I will continue to express my reservations on the willingness of President Buhari to hand over power. I have a simple and straight explanation for this. When Buhari took over power in 1983, they asked him of his transition to civil rule, then he responded, he doesn’t have.





“My stand is that one, he is not a democrat. Secondly, he is only using democracy to go back to power. If he loses election in 2019, he must hand over power” Atiku averred.