Immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, has described his sack as a blessing in disguise.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves to be re-elected in 2019 following his developmental strides in Nigeria.





The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, quoted Lawal to have said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.





He said that those opposed to Buhari’s re-election were probably blind to his numerous achievements.





“I know that President Buhari has done very well to be re-elected over and over again, I wonder whether those still in doubt have not seen infrastructure, construction and other things he has been doing.





“I challenge those in doubt to come to Adamawa to see things for themselves, “he said.





“Before his coming into office, I could not go to my village, I could not go to my farm or to my Local Government, but the situation has changed.





“Now, I can drive to my house even at 2 a.m, I can visit the remotest corners of the village with my family. I go to my farm in the forest and come back safely.





“If you have never faced an unsecured situation, you may not appreciate what I am saying, “he said.





He further noted that under the President Buhari-led Federal Government, all trunk “A” roads in Adamawa were now under construction or contracts awarded.





He said such roads included; Yola to Gombe, Numan to Taraba, Yola to Mubi, Mararaba to Bama and many others under construction.





The former SGF, however, said that in spite of the situation that surrounded his leaving office, he had no regret, adding that his sack was a blessing in disguise.





“Let me shock you, before I came into government, I have been in business, I was a very successful businessman.





“I am a world renowned IT consultant and I have a very large farm, spanning over 1,000 hectares, which I abandoned to join governance.





“I was earning N930,000 monthly as the SGF, now that I have returned to my farm and reactivated it after my sack, I now have 4,000 hectares under cultivation.





“Last year, I earned close to half a billion naira from my farm proceeds, I have a cattle ranch that I am developing gradually and I am back to IT consultancy, life is now good,” he stressed.





Lawal, who was speaking to the press for the first time since he left office, added that everybody who saw him now, complimented him, saying he was looking good and healthy.





He, however, said that his sack from office, opened his eyes to a lot of things that were hidden from him, adding that lots of people he helped in the past, were actually planning his downfall.





Referring to the scripture, the former SGF said; “everything that happened to a man is for his own good; my sack I would say, is rather a blessing in disguise.





“Let me tell you, nothing happened to me. Right from the beginning of the saga, I knew that the whole thing was fabricated and that was why I did not give any damn from the beginning.





“The reason some people don’t like me is because I am so confident of myself. Did you hear me defend myself that time, I didn’t do it and I will not do it because I know that they are fabricated,” he said.