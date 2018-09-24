Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the PDP had polled majority vote of 254, 698, and Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 254, 345 votes— leaving a margin of 353.





The margin, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had said was not significant enough to declare a winner.





Reacting on Sunday, Secondus asked that the PDP candidate be declared winner, accusing Buhari, who is away in New York to address the United Nations general assembly, of not being fair with the process.





“What will President Buhari be telling democratic world at the UN when back home he has brutalised all agents of democracy and has been unable to conduct a simple state election,” the statement signed by Ike Abonyi, Secondus’ spokesman read.





The PDP chairman said Yakubu Mahmood, chairman of INEC, should be held responsible for brewing crisis in the country ahead of 2019 general election.





“What other evidence do the democratic watchers and security agencies need to establish obvious bias from INEC when the commission’s administrative officer caught destroying result sheets in Ayedade local Government area where over a thousand votes belonging to PDP were removed confirmed acting on the instruction of his superior officer,” he added.





In a trending video, Alao Kolawole, an individual said to be an official of INEC was accused of tearing the result sheet of the election held in Ayeedade, Osun state.





INEC had fixed Thursday for a rerun in select areas where results were cancelled.





Secondus, however, said his party will not accept anything less than its deserved victory.





He alleged that INEC robbed his party of victory in Ekiti state and that the commission had “concocted another story of inconclusive” over the Osun election





The PDP had also described the development as “daylight robbery.”