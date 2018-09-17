President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condemned the killing of an aid worker who was kidnapped about six months ago in Rann, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorist group.The aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, was said to have been kidnapped at the Rann camp for internally displaced persons.A statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said the President also condemned the terrorists’ threat to harm others, including the lone Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu still in their custody.The statement said, “The government of Nigeria strongly condemns this reprehensible and inhuman act. No religion permits the killing of the innocent.“Saifura worked for the Red Cross, a humanitarian organization tirelessly working to bring succour to all the victims of violence irrespective of the sides of the conflict.”The President also appealed to Nigeria’s international partners and everyone with an influence on the terrorists to prevail on them “to stop these acts of extreme barbarism.”He assured that his administration would seize every given opportunity, with both hands and to use all means available to bring home all citizens held against their will by the Boko Haram terrorists.“On behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria, President Buhari extended condolences to the family of Saifura, the Red Cross and UNICEF over the loss of this selfless and hardworking mother,” the statement added.