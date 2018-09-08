

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night returned to Abuja after attending the Forum on China and Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.



During the six-day visit to China, Buhari held bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of some agreements between Nigeria and China in the areas of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the economy.



He also participated in the high-level dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and business representatives.



At the FOCAC meeting, Buhari expressed the appreciation of ECOWAS member states for China’s increasing investment in the sub-region with the aim of building a prosperous and shared future.



He noted that China was the largest investor in the sub-region in both private and public sectors, covering areas, such as infrastructure development in energy, agriculture, mining and health care.



According to him, China also provides significant assistance in emergency humanitarian aid and response to climate change for Africa.



Buhari, at the FOCAC Round Table on Tuesday, attended by African leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Nigeria’s partnership with China through the FOCAC had resulted in the execution of vital infrastructure projects worth over five billion dollars.