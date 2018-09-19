Isiaka Oyetola, a former chief of staff to Aregbesola, is the APC candidate in the election.Speaking during the rally, Buhari said “Oyetola is ready to work”.Buhari appealed to the people to vote massively for Oyetola to continue the “good works” of Rauf Aregbesola, the incumbent governor.Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano; Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos; Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, attended the rally.Other governors are governors are Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).El-Rufai, who spoke on behalf of the governors, said many of them will stay back in Osun until the election is over.