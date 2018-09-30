Alhassan tendered her resignation on Saturday following her disqualification from the governorship race of Taraba state by the national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).She had said she was not fit to be a minister if the party did not consider her to aspire to its governorship ticket.It can be recalled that the president has directed Aisha Abubakar, minister of state for trade and investment, to take over Alhassan’s former ministry.