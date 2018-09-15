The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, finally bowed to pressure by tendering her resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.Her resignation followed a prolonged silence over an allegation in a Premium Times report that she forged her National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Friday that Buhari had accepted the minister’s resignation letter.According to the statement, the President has asked the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to oversee the finance ministry as from Friday.Adesina, who reproduced the erstwhile minister’s resignation letter in his statement, said the President thanked Adeosun for her services to the nation.The three-paragraph statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday accepted the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.“The President thanked the minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.“The President also approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today (Friday).”