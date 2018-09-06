As today marks the 200th day that Leah Sharibu was abducted by Boko Haram from her school in Dapchi, Yobe State, a UK member of Parliament, Thomas Brake has called for her release.Brake made the call as he participated in the 200-hour #Freeleah campaign held in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London.Brake wrote on his Twitter handle @Thomasbrake: “Outside the Nigerian High Commission launching the #freeleah campaign. Leah, who is still held captive by Boko Haram, because she refused to recant her Christian faith, has been held for 198 days.”The protest was organised by a Christian UK charity, CSW to mark the 200th day of Sharibu’s captivity.CSW on its Twitter handle, @CSW_UK shared a photo of Sharibu and wrote; “Today marks 200 days since Nigerian schoolgirl #LeahSharibu was abducted by Boko Haram. We’re standing outside the Nigerian Embassy for 200 hours to pressure the Nigerian government to negotiate Leah’s release, as they did for the rest of her classmates. #FreeLeah #DapchiGirls.”