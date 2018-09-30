Addressing a press conference at government house, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, Ambode said Sanwo-Olu was arrested for fraud in the US.“We have never responded to the campaign of calumny on social media. We have one family in APC. The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job,” he said.“I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spend fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital. we don’t want to go to far. Our leadership should have a rethink.“I plead with our leaders to have a rethink, It is not about me, it is about the opportunity that APC has.”