The Nigeria police force has filed charges against PDP governorship aspirant in the upcoming Osun State election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.





The charges against the Senator include examination malpractice, aiding and abetting, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy.





The School Principal of Ojo-Aro Community High School, Egbedore Local Government Area, Osun State, and three others are also to be arraigned for what the police describes as conspiracy with the Senator.





Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, told journalists on Wednesday that investigations revealed that Senator Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke registered and sat for the National Examination Council Examination (NECO) 2017 as internal candidates, impersonating students of the school at the ages of 57 and 42 years respectively.





The police added that Senator Adeleke had made a cautionary statement and admitted that he registered for the 2017 NECO examinations as an internal student in the said school but did not sit for the examination.





Moshood explained further that both Senator Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke’ s pictures were captured in the school’s photo book of 2017 but no NECO seal was found on their photos, unlike the rest of the students.



