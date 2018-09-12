 BREAKING: Police arrest Evans lawyer, Olukoya | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
BREAKING: Police arrest Evans lawyer, Olukoya

11:48 AM 0
Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, lawyer to the alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka, Evans has been arrested by the Nigerian Police on Wednesday morning.


According to reports, the officer who was reportedly from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, accosted the lawyer as he parked his car at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

