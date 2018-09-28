Two jets belonging to the Nigerian air force have crashed in Katampe, a community near Abuja.'s investigation revealed that the jets were being used for the aerial display rehearsal ahead of the October 1 Independence Day celebration.Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian air force, said no life was lost. He said the two pilots were ejected from the aircraft.On September 17, the air force told Abuja residents that it was carrying out aerial display as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th anniversary in Abuja.“Consequently, there will be movement of NAF aircraft within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from now till October 2 as NAF pilots commence rehearsals for the occasion,” Daramola had said in a statement.“The NAF, therefore, wishes to advise members of the public not to panic but to go about their normal businesses,” Daramola said.