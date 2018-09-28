The Peoples Democratic Party has summoned its National Executive Committee meeting to discuss the venue for its national convention.The emergency NEC meeting holds in Abuja later today (Friday).The convention was slated to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on October 6.However, some members of the party had kicked against Port Harcourt, claiming that the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike is rooting for one of the presidential aspirants.One of the presidential aspirants is also believed to have used his influence to break the ranks of the Board of Trustees of the party on the issue.The BoT, which is described as the conscience of the party, was initially banned from campaigning for any of the 13 aspirants.Chairman of the Board, Senator Walid Jibrin, made the pronouncement on behalf of the BoT.He said the Board arrived at the conclusion after its meeting with its members.However, some of the members of the Board had jettisoned the directive and had pitched tents with their preferred candidates.