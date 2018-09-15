The Ambassador of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar, Amb. Abdullahi Wase is dead.A statement in Abuja on Saturday by the spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Elias-Fatile, said Wase, a non-career ambassador from Plateau State, had been sick for a while until his death on Friday night.The late envoy would be buried in Doha at 7.00pm (local time) today.“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, received the news of his death with shock and prayed that God grant his family and the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement added.