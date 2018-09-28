Two aircrafts of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been involved in an accident.This was disclosed on Friday in a statement signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.Daramola said the air accident occurred during rehearsals for the Independence day celebrations.“I wish to confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations,” he said.Daramola, however, did not state if the accident was a collision or a crash.He noted that details will be communicated later.