The Nigeria Labour Congress has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike following promises by the Federal Government to reconvene the tripartite committee on national minimum wage on October 4.
The suspension of the warning strike takes effect from today.
Announcing the decision in Abuja on Sunday, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated that the labour action was suspended to enable the tripartite committee to hold its crucial meeting and conclude its work.
