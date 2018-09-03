Lionel Messi has been omitted from Fifa’s ‘The Best’ shortlist despite winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and finishing the 2017-18 season as the topscorer in Europe’s major leagues.The three-man shortlist is comprised of Cristiano Ronaldo, his Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid for the third season in succession and finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 15 goals.Modric also played his part in that triumph and captained Croatia to the World Cup final, winning the golden ball award. Salah helped lead Liverpool to the Champions League final and set a new Premier League record of 32 goals in a season.