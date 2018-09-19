Jimi Agbaje, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, on Wednesday ended speculations about his re-run bid, saying he was back in the race.





Agbaje made the confirmation to NAN in Lagos.





“It is true that initially, I did not want to re-contest, but I had so many people urging me to run.





“I bought and submitted my nomination form shortly before it closed. I will be part of the PDP Lagos governorship primaries, billed for Friday, September 28th,” he said.





Agbaje said that he was confident he would win the elections in Lagos state if he picks the PDP guber ticket to run.





“Our primaries have always been open, fair and free for all.





“This is what we are known for, and that is the way I expect it to be,” he added.