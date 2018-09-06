The police authorities have dismissed the three policemen who raided elder statesman, Cheif Edwin Clark’s Asokoro, Abuja residence on Tuesday.The Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood in a statement explained that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the dismissal of Insprs. Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul from the service “for the unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja.”He added that ASP David Dominic who led the operation had been queried and was being investigated for discreditable conduct, negligence of duty and act unbecoming of a police officer.Moshood hinted that the ASP too may be dismissed.But Chief Clark’s lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo is insisting on a thorough investigation of the incident, stressing that the policemen could not have carried out the search of his client’s house without authorisation.He warned that the policemen should not be made the scapegoat in the saga, noting that only a thorough probe would satisfy his client.