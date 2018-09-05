The Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), a pro-Muhammadu Buhari, group on Wednesday obtained the presidential election nomination forms on behalf of the president who is currently in China for FOCAC.

The group paid the mandatory N45 million for the expression of interest and the nomination form.

The sum of N40 million is the form and the N5 million for the expression of interest.









Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad, has also confirmed via his Twitter handle.



Ahmaad posted the images and wrote: “While President @MBuhari is far in China, a group of good Nigerians bought expression of interest form and nomination form for him. #PMB 2.0” The cheque was received by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in Abuja.





Details later…..